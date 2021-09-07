CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Lakers player Cedric Ceballos hospitalized in ICU with COVID-19

ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468nTw_0bp0ZEHh00

Former Lakers player and NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos announced Tuesday that he has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos said on Twitter.

The tweet included a photo of Ceballos in a hospital bed, his eyes open and apparently alert, with an oxygen mask covering his nose and mouth.

"If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize," Ceballos wrote. "My fight is not done..... Thx."

Ceballos attended Cal State Fullerton before moving on to the NBA, where he won the league's 1992 slam dunk competition.

Comments / 178

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Ceballos
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu#Lakers#Nba All Star#Cal State Fullerton
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding included performances by Snoop Dogg, Common

“#ItsAboutDameTime” was the hashtag for Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding over the holiday weekend. The Trail Blazers point guard tied the knot with his Weber State college sweetheart Kay’La Hanson in an outdoor ceremony — 19 months after he popped the question during NBA All-Star weekend in February 2020. The Lillard...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Isaiah Thomas News

The Los Angeles Lakers already have plenty of incoming veteran talent. But according to recent reports, they aren’t quite done yet. Reports from NBA insider Chris Haynes indicate that Mike James, Darren Collison and — most notably — Isaiah Thomas are all being considered to add guard depth on the Lakers’ roster. Thomas reportedly shared a workout with Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook on Tuesday, per Haynes.
NBA
dreddsinfo.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Healthy & All Smiles In New Jail Photo

NBA YoungBoy’s New Picture From Jail Surface Online. 21-year old rapper NBA Youngboy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, is one of the biggest superstars to come out of the South. Unfortunately, he is currently sitting in jail as he fights a charge of gun possession. The rapper has been in jail...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
KFOR

16-year-old Blackwell football player hospitalized with COVID-19, placed on full ventilator

BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A 16-year-old Blackwell, Okla., football player is hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday and has been placed on a full ventilator. Levi Barnett tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago and has been hospitalized for just over that amount of time. Barnett is now at OU Children’s Hospital battling COVID-19, double lung pneumonia and strep throat. His mother, Heatherlynn Barnett, said the doctors were forced to put him on a full ventilator Friday night and that it hasn’t been too good. Both she and her fiancé, Frankie Blakely, said they’re just hoping he makes it out.
BLACKWELL, OK
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy