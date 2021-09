A report has indicated that one in three species of trees around the word are facing severe threats from agriculture and overexploitation. Human use of trees is one of the greatest threats to at least 30 percent of the world’s 60,000 tree species. According to the first State of the World’s Trees report issued by the Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI), 17,500 tree species are currently at risk, twice the number of threatened amphibians, birds, mammals and reptiles combined.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO