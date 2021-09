Buick made a name for itself a long time ago for the creation of the legendary Buick GNX, sporting one of America’s most powerful twin-turbo V6 engines at the time. Unfortunately, the GNX vehicles are particularly difficult to come by these days. To combat this, car enthusiasts tend to create their high-powered takes on these incredible muscle cars. This infatuation with the Buick G-body cars eventually led to a rise in popularity for the Buick Grand National. While regular Grand National may not have had some of the same goodies that the GNX got, it was still an amazing car with many similarities to its more famous counterpart.

