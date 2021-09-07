Approach virtual schooling with care
As public school classrooms continue to reopen after Labor Day, the state is sticking to its mandate for in-person learning this fall — and for good reason. Learning subjects like math, reading, and science at home, on computer screens, proved enormously difficult for many students last year. Some struggled with poor Internet connections, others fell behind academically, and still others had serious mental health problems; local hospitals reported a big spike in admissions for young people who had suicidal thoughts or attempted suicide.www.bostonglobe.com
