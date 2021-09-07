CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beautiful Boss Women helping build communication skills with murder mystery

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Beautiful Boss Women was created to create connections and improve relationships for all people. The company is using outside of the box methods to build communication skills. One of their events coming up is a Murder Mystery Night.

