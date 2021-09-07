CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold price set for biggest intraday loss in a month

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold extended its losses on Tuesday and is on course for its biggest intraday drop in nearly a month, as a buoyant dollar and higher yield took the shine off the safe-haven metal. Spot gold fell 1.6% to $1,794.17 per ounce by 11:10 a.m. EDT. US gold futures were down...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold gains on technical buying, weaker greenback

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver prices slightly up. The...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold sees price gains following tame U.S. inflation data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and trading near their daily highs in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following a U.S. inflation report that came in cooler than expected and in turn sparked a sell off in the U.S. dollar index. Gold prices had slipped to a three-week low overnight. October gold futures were last up $4.40 at $1,796.70. December Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $23.845 an ounce.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold price back above $1,800 on US inflation data miss

Spot gold gained 0.6% by 11:40 a.m. EDT, trading at a near one-week high of $1,806.10 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.7% at $1,807.90 per ounce. The US Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price Index (CPI), excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up 0.1% in August, short of the 0.3% forecast by economists. This was the smallest gain since February, following a 0.3% rise in July.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from $305 to $331. Microsoft shares rose 0.1% to $297.03 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised the price target for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) from $175 to $245. SiTime shares rose 1.4% to close at $222.85 on Monday. Susquehanna cut the price...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above range on falling yields, eyes $1820

US Treasury yields fall sharply after US inflation data on Tuesday. A mixed US dollar and risk aversion keeps gold limited to the upside. XAU/USD short-term outlook is now bullish while above $1,803. Gold prices are rising on Tuesday, after rebounding from monthly lows boosted by a slide in US...
RETAIL
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attempts to hold above $1,800 as USD recovers

XAU/USD climbs above $1,800, challenges the 200-DMA. The US dollar index is down, weighed by falling US 10-year yields. Weaker-than-expected US Core CPI triggered dollar selling across the board. Update: Gold prices manage to preserve the previous session’s upside momentum and cling to minute gains above $1,805. The broad-based sell-off...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Gold Bullion#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Rjo Futures#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Saxo Bank
DailyFx

AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Chinese Economic Data – Talking Points. Australian Dollar sinks as broader market sentiment sours. Chinese data set to cross the wires, offering risk-event potential. AUD/USD finds support at 20-day SMA after breaking lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar dropped sharply versus the US...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

4 Gold Stocks to Watch Despite the Metal Losing its Sheen

GOLD - Free Report) , Franco-Nevada Corporation (. AUY - Free Report) are well poised on their strong balance sheets and initiatives to lower costs. The Zacks Mining - Gold industry comprises companies that are engaged in extracting gold from mines, which are either underground or open pits. Mining is a long and complex process and requires significant financial resources. Exploration to evaluate the size of the deposit followed by assessment of ways to extract and process the ore efficiently, safely and responsibly, followed by the development of the mine, precedes the actual mining process. It takes normally 10-20 years for a gold mine to produce material that can be refined. The players in the industry nowadays use a range of sophisticated techniques to extract gold and convert it into doré bars, which is an alloy of gold and silver, alongside other impurities. These are then sent for purification, following which the gold is purchased in the form of bars or coins or used in jewelry or for other purposes.
MARKETS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar finds footing as traders await inflation data

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The dollar began a week full of big economic data on a firm footing, with investors wary of the Federal Reserve beginning its exit from super-supportive policy even as cases of the coronavirus surge. The greenback closed out its best week in three weeks on...
CURRENCIES
mining.com

Gold CEO sees mid-sized deal potential to ease ‘pain’ in mining

A number of gold deals have been announced in recent years during the annual industry gathering in Denver, including 2018’s takeover of Randgold Resources. This year, the buzz is focused on consolidation potential among mid-tier producers, according to one precious-metals veteran. “There was a lot of gossip around the bar...
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
mining.com

Aluminum price hits $3,000 for first time since 2008 on supply disruptions

The aluminum price has reached $3,000 a tonne for the first time in 13 years amid expectations that supply disruptions are here to stay. The metal climbed as much as 2.6% to $3,000 a tonne, the highest intraday level since 2008, on the London Metal Exchange, and was trading at $2,896.50 as of 2:51 p.m. in London.
INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Are Gold Prices in a Tug of War?

After surging to a 2-month high of $1,834 on the disappointing September nonfarm payrolls last week, gold plunged below the $1,800 psychological mark on dollar strength and rising US treasury bond yields on Tuesday. Are the bears back in town, or are the bulls just waiting for their next opportunity ?
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold edges up as stock market bulls become more cautious

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are mildly up in midday U.S. trading Monday, due in part to U.S....
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Holds Gain Ahead of U.S. CPI With Taper Timeline in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that may affect when the Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus. Consumer price index data due later Tuesday are expected to show an annual pace of inflation of 5% or more for a fourth month. This follows a report last week which showed the producer price index for final demand rose to a fresh series high as persistent supply chain disruptions pushed costs higher.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD threatens larger correction while below 18014 – key near-term support pivot at 1774. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits key US CPI data as next catalyst

Gold prices struggle to keep the previous day’s rebound, stays inside weekly range. Downbeat US Treasury yields, geopolitical news and vaccine/stimulus optimism favor buyers. Fed tapering concerns, virus fears and pre-data anxiety challenge upside moves. Tokyo Update: Gold (XAU/USD) is trading flat in Asia as the US dollar remains robust...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy