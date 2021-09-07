CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Governor Pushes For Reliable Fossil Energy Sources

wrrnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to the release of Rocky Mountain Power’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) this week:. “While we are still reviewing the document, it seems to fly in the face of the expectations of many in Wyoming. I continue to support an “all the above” energy strategy, and Rocky Mountain Power is clearly limiting their options by focusing on intermittent sources of generation such as wind and solar, and banking on technologies not yet fully proven, such as batteries and nuclear. There are multiple sources of fossil energy that are proven with similar opportunities for technological advancement that can make for a stronger, more reliable grid.

wrrnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Russia could fuel U.S. nuclear plants without political fix

Without a lifeline in the budget reconciliation bill, the next generation of nuclear power in the United States could be fueled by Russia. That’s significant because President Biden’s ambitious climate goals won’t be achievable without nuclear energy in the mix for the foreseeable future, observers say. Analysts note that the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theintelligencer.com

Clean energy organizations react to the passing of the Illinois energy bill

On Monday, the Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 2408, major clean energy legislation that commits the state to reaching 40% renewable energy by 2030 and 50% renewables by 2040. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act could create tens of thousands of jobs, expand diversity in the renewable energy industry, and provide more than $1 billion in electricity bill savings for consumers.
ILLINOIS STATE
bondbuyer.com

Illinois clean energy bill a partial reprieve for coal-fired power plants

A sweeping clean energy package headed to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk gives the bond-financed and coal-fired Prairie State Energy Campus and Springfield’s Dallman 4 plant more time than past proposals to meet carbon reduction targets before forced shutdowns. The legislation calls for municipally owned coal plants to cut all...
ILLINOIS STATE
Interesting Engineering

Solar Paint Transforms Your Entire House Into a Source of Clean Energy

In the U.S., solar power has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, with annual growth rates of 42%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). New photovoltaic technologies have enabled more ways of obtaining solar energy. Apart from the classic solar panels that are usually mounted on rooftops, there are solar-powered plugs, cookers, water heaters, and even portable generators. But have you ever heard about solar paint?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Sources#Energy Storage#Energy Supply#Nuclear Power#Power Grid#Irp
marcellusdrilling.com

WV’s Screwed-Up Oil & Natural Gas Property Tax Valuation Change

In April, on the last day of the West Virginia legislative session for 2021, the West Virginia Senate unanimously passed House Bill (HB) 2581 which changes how the State Tax Department values producing oil and gas wells for property tax purposes (see WV Passes Bill to Change O&G Well Valuations for Taxes). The bill was supposed to streamline and provide a fairer system for assessing taxes on oil and gas production. It seems to have done the opposite, creating a complex system that is currently mired in controversy. Once again government intervention made things worse.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

China’s national grid to develop green energy blockchain trading platform

The State Grid Corporation of China is to develop a green energy trading platform powered by blockchain, in partnership with the country’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). According to details emerging this week, the State Grid will create the platform which will enable renewable energy to be traded in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Poor countries push for lenience in banning fossil-fuel financing

The growing urgency of tackling global warming is colliding with the world’s deeply uneven use of the heat-trapping energy resources that are causing it. The big picture: The long-simmering debate over the role rich and poor countries should fill in tackling climate change is reaching a boiling point. Rich countries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Green Car Reports

California "green hydrogen" facility claims to displace more CO2 than electrolysis from renewable energy

Hydrogen firm SG H2 Energy plans to build a hydrogen production facility that, the companies claim, will significantly reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Located in Lancaster, California, the facility will use SG H2 Energy's gasification process, which the company claims reduces carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions even more than electrolysis from renewable energy, which is generally considered to be the cleanest hydrogen-production method.
CALIFORNIA STATE
energynews.us

Advocates push Congress to expedite residential solar credits

SOLAR: A coalition of justice, environmental, and renewable industry groups are pushing Congress to revise a longstanding home solar tax credit to more immediately benefit low-income people. (Axios) ALSO: A new study finds California’s grid constraints could leave disadvantaged populations with “disproportionately less grid capacity to host renewable solar energy,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Manchin throws cold water on Dems’ push to prod utilities off fossil fuels: ‘It makes no sense’

Senate Energy Committee Chairman Joe Manchin III signaled Sunday that he opposes a key climate change provision in President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill. Mr. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from the coal state of West Virginia, argued during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” that his party would be foolish to spend billions on phasing out fossil fuels from electricity generation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
expressnews.com

Democrats call for a fee on excess methane emissions

WASHINGTON - House Democrats and Republicans clashed Monday over a proposed fee on methane emissions that could cost the natural gas industry in Texas and other states billions of dollars a year. Within their $3.5 trillion budget legislation, Democrats laid out plans to charge oil and natural gas producers $1,500...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Oil & Gas Groups Sound the Alarm on Democrats’ Methane Tax

Some 130 energy, manufacturing, business, and labor trade organizations, led by the American Petroleum Institute, are sounding the alarm about Democrats’ plan to tax methane emissions into oblivion, a back-door way of attacking natural gas and forcing Americans to quit using it. The coalition of groups sent a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (headed by WV Sen. Joe Manchin) opposing a plan by Democrats to include the Methane Emissions Reduction Act of 2021 in the $3.5 trillion so-called budget reconciliation bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times and Democrat

Dantzler Farms to get renewable energy grant

COLUMBIA – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced that the department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. Acting State Director Marty Bright-Rivera announced that...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
thephoto-news.com

No gas. Energy Advocates NY applaud state’s decision to end the sale of new fossil fuel power cars by 2035

Peter M. Iwanowicz, the executive director of Environmental Advocates NY, issued the following statement this week after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill ending sales of new fossil fuel powered cars by 2035. The legislation (S.2758/A.4302) directs the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to establish regulations to ensure that 100%...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy