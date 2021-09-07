Governor Pushes For Reliable Fossil Energy Sources

Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to the release of Rocky Mountain Power’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) this week:. “While we are still reviewing the document, it seems to fly in the face of the expectations of many in Wyoming. I continue to support an “all the above” energy strategy, and Rocky Mountain Power is clearly limiting their options by focusing on intermittent sources of generation such as wind and solar, and banking on technologies not yet fully proven, such as batteries and nuclear. There are multiple sources of fossil energy that are proven with similar opportunities for technological advancement that can make for a stronger, more reliable grid.