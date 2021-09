The massive shortage and inequitable distribution of skilled mental health providers represents a key barrier to accessing services worldwide. The absence of these providers is one reason that most of the people affected—75 percent in many low-income countries—do not have access to the treatment they need. Research shows that non-mental-health specialists, such as social workers, general practitioners and teachers, can deliver high-quality care and support with appropriate supervision and guidance. Digital platforms may provide one approach to help rectify this crisis through increasing the availability of high-quality training to deliver mental health care.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO