Murray's AP Top 25: Iowa the big winner; Washington the big loser; and Nevada moves up

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray is one of 63 voters in the college football AP Top 25 poll. Here is a look at his ballot this week. * Iowa: Five games in Week 1 pitted ranked foes against each other, and while Alabama and Georgia won their big contests (and sit No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in our rankings), the big winner outside of those teams was Iowa, which knocked off Indiana, 34-6 (Indiana was ranked one spot ahead of Iowa in the preseason poll). That boosted the Hawkeyes from No. 18 to No. 7 on my ballot. Penn State also moved from No. 10 to No. 21 after beating ranked Wisconsin. UCLA, after strong showings against Hawaii and LSU, also moved into the Top 25 at No. 17. Finally, Nevada moved up four spots after its season-opening 22-17 win over Cal and sits at No. 21 in my poll.