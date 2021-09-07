CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway Metals Adrian and GMZ Gaps Return 38.6 g/t Au Over 7.5m, and 10.2 g/t Au over 6.0m

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the 'Company' or "Galway") is pleased to report drill results that expand the Adrian Zone in the central gap area to the east, and the overall zone to the SE, and additional results within the eastern portion of the George Murphy Zone where the Company recently reported a 50% expansion at its Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

resourceworld.com

Wallbridge drills 14.05 metres of 11.6 g/t gold at Fenelon, Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reports exploration drilling on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property continues to successfully expand gold mineralization with high-grade intersections at both the eastern and northwestern edges of the area tested by resource drilling to date. The project is located 75 km northwest of Matagami, Quebec.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Endurance Gold samples 4.7 metres of 9.19 g/t gold at Reliance, British Columbia

Endurance Gold Corp. [EDG-TSXV; ENDGF-OTC] reports that new prospects have been confirmed as gold-bearing with channel sampling along the Treasure shear, and five diamond drill holes have now been completed at the Eagle zone at the 100%-optioned Reliance gold property in southern British Columbia. The property is located 4 km)...
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
ECONOMY
clevelandstar.com

Talisker Intersects 27.71g/t Au over 0.9m within 12.46g/t Au over 2.2m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF ) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-16A at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne with a total of 55,500 metres consisting of 95 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program being completed. A total of 77,680 metres (131 holes) have been drilled by Talisker since the Company initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. Twenty-six holes consisting of 11,987 samples are currently at the assay laboratory and are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Volcanic Gold drills 6.52m @ 16.31 g/t Au at Holly

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VG) is pleased to report further high grade drill results from step out drilling from La Peña vein at the Holly Project in Guatemala. HDD-21-020 from 61.70 to 67.10 returns 5.40m @ 5.91 g/t Au and 70* g/t Ag. Results from the Holly project drilling...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Reports High-Grade Grab Samples of 68.1 & 61.8 g/t Au on the Elmer East project; extends the Mineralized Corridor to 4.2 km at the Lloyd Discovery Area

The 2021 summer surface sampling program expended the mineralized corridor at the Lloyd discovery area from 60 m to 4.2 km (Figures 1 & 2, photos 1, 2 & 3) and remains open in all directions. The most significant samples are as follows:. 68.1 g/t Au, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.26...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

BAM; P2 Gold Intersects 2.63 g/t Gold Over 45.85 meters

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the first three holes drilled to test the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. “BAM delivered out of the gate with excellent results from the first drill holes...
METAL MINING
investorideas.com

Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Marvel Acquires Additional Ground at Victoria Lake - Contiguous to Marathon Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(MARVF:OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of an additional 53 mining claims totaling 1,325 hectares of land to add to the Company's existing land position on its Victoria Lake Gold Project. The claims were acquired through an option agreement with a vendor and increases Marvel's land holdings in the area to 7,650 hectares. This new acquisition is located along the Exploits Subzone and covers a large highly prospective structural zone proximal to the Valentine Lake Shear Zone which hosts Marathon Gold's (MOZ) Valentine Gold Project with resources of 4M oz. of gold (www.marathon-gold.com) (Figure 1).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Banyan Gold drills 144.8 metres of 0.74 g/t gold at AurMac, Yukon

Banyan Gold Corp. [BYN-TSXV; BYAGF-OTC] reported assay results from the final 15 drill holes of the phase 1 program at the Powerline deposit on the 100%-optioned AurMac property, located 56 km northeast of Mayo, Yukon. Fifty holes, totalling 10,476 metres, were drilled in a systematic 100-metre centred grid completed in July, 2021. Banyan is pleased that the results have increased the area of known gold mineralization by more than 650 per cent (from 160 metres2 to 1.22 km2) and demonstrated potential for additional growth of the deposit in all directions. Phase 2 drilling at Powerline is continuing.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Blue Star Gold drills 8.15 metres of 20.8 g/t gold at Ulu, Nunavut

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; 5WPO-FSE] has provided an update on its 2021 drill program at the Ulu and Hood River projects and the maiden exploration campaign on the Roma project, all located in the High Lake greenstone belt, Nunavut. Highlights. Hole 21BSG007: a follow-up hole below 21BSG005 intersected a...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Osisko drills new high-grade zone near Windfall with 2 metres of 67 g/t gold

Osisko Mining (TSX: OSK) has drilled 2 metres grading 67.1 g/t gold and 2.2 metres at 38.67 g/t gold at the Golden Bear discovery 1,000 metres from its high-grade Windfall gold deposit in the Abitibi greenstone belt, in Quebec. The company’s 50,000-metre drill program has confirmed the Golden Bear discovery...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Gold79 Prepares for Maiden Drill Program at Gold Chain Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2021) - Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it expects to start drilling at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona this week as the drill rig is enroute to the project. The program is anticipated to be at least 13 holes following up on our recent sampling success on the Banner patents (Figure 1) and the historical drilling at the Roadside mine (Figure 2).
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ('RC') drill program announced on July 12, 2021. Hole TG 2101 was drilled as a 90-meters step-out...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
WORLD
dallassun.com

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and provide a corporate update in regards to its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the ' Kinsley Mountain Project '), located in southeast Elko County, Nevada.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

MINTMARK Began a New 2.0 Strategic Phase

On September 6th Beijing time, MINTMARK held a press conference in United States of America. Reuters Dow Jones and Yahoo media were be invited. With the successful conclusion of the last multinational round table, MINTMARK and BC Fund reached a deeper cooperation framework. Now the company has officially entered a period of rapid development. In order to better adapt to the subsequent development, it has made comprehensive adjustments and upgrades in the company's structure.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Portofino Mobilizes Team to Expand Channel Sampling Program - Allison Lake North Lithium Property

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its geological team has re-mobilized to the Allison Lake North Lithium and Rare Elements Property (the "Property") located 100 kilometres ("km") east of the town of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The team is expanding on the initial exploration program and carrying out additional systematic channel sampling where encouraging Lithium ("Li") and Tantalum ("Ta") values were recently discovered.
ECONOMY

