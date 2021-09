During the last 10 days of August, our military evacuated 122,000 Americans and Afghanis from the Kabul airport to safe zones across the globe. The evacuation proceeded in an environment fraught with danger from a bloodthirsty enemy that flipped control of the entire country in less than two weeks. Thirteen of our brave soldiers and Marines lost their lives to a car bomb as they worked outside the wire to provide a haven for those that supported the American efforts in Afghanistan. Many Americans blamed President Joe Biden for the tragic loss of life.

