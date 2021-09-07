Help us help you: Get vaccinated and take simple precautions

We again find ourselves at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 cases across the country are on the rise and Montana is no exception. Nearly 100 percent of the cases in Montana are now the delta variant. This new variant is proving itself to be much more contagious than the original virus and is spreading rapidly. The large influx of people to the region this past year coupled with significant nursing shortages already were putting a strain on our health care system. With this most recent rise of COVID-19 cases, our regional health care systems are becoming overwhelmed.