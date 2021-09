A lower tax request and operating budget, as well as a higher evaluation, were highlighted Tuesday during the Platte County Board of Supervisors’ budget hearing meeting. Overall, the 2021-22 fiscal year tax request is $11,552,014.94, according to attorney Elizabeth Lay - who is with the law firm of Jarecki Lay & Sharp PC, LLO in Columbus. The breakdown comes from the County’s general fund tax request this year, which is $10,537,757.44, while the highway bonds are $1,014,257.50, according to Lay. Compared to last year, the tax request was $12,113,010.50, Lay said.

