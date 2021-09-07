Local 5k to benefit children in our community
Lowcountry community, we are about to celebrate the 18th Annual Carolina Children’s Charity Run/Walk extravaganza to support our local children in need. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Palmetto Islands County Park, Carolina Children’s Charity will host their care • give • run 5K Partial Trail Run & Family Fun Walk to benefit Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases. This event is presented by Vertical Bridge.www.postandcourier.com
