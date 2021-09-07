CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gas Price

Top 10 Car Repairs You Can Do yourself

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop 10 car repairs you can do yourself. I know, I know, my wife does most of the automobile work around our house. Well. She’s better at it. Haaa. But, no. Really! She is. I can change oil, and headlights, and have even adjusted a clutch or two. She does it in half the time, and with all the right parts (unlike me). Today’s car prices are out of control. In part because of the big computer chip shortage. some experts think that problem will be around another year or two BTW. No better way to save then DIYS, right? A recent poll asked people what type of car repairs they can do themselves. Check out the top ten things people say they’ve tackled without a mechanic . . .

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Dent Repair Scam, and How Can You Avoid It?

There’s no shame denting your car in a minor fender bender, I’ve done it many times before. In fact, I hang onto those dents like Mater from the Cars movies does. They’re somewhat sentimental, and remind me of certain lessons learned. They’re also expensive to fix, so watch out, because people will offer you “cheap dent repair” to make a quick buck.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Purpose of an Oil Catch Can and Is it Illegal to Use One?

Your car’s engine has a very intricate way of taking care of itself. For example, when oil blowby occurs, the engine is set up to recirculate the oil through the engine again, however, that can lead to power loss over time unless you install an oil catch can. But what is a catch can and is it illegal to install one in your car?
CARS
moneycrashers.com

8 Ways to Save Money When Buying Tires for Your Car

With vehicle ownership comes many expenses, from car insurance to maintenance to new tires. Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, replacing a set of tires can cost anywhere from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. So saving money on tires is critical for many tire buyers.
CARS
handymantips.org

6 Car Repairs Every Car Owner Should Know How to Do

When we jump in our cars, most of us expect to turn the key and just go. Well, what happens when it doesn’t work that way, and there’s no one home? Well, this is where knowing a few essential car maintenance tips can come in handy. There are a few...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diys#Americans#Pump Habits Study
98.1 KHAK

Can You Do Any of These Common Car Repairs?

First, let me start by saying that I am by no means an expert on auto repairs. I have a trusted place that I take our vehicles when something is wrong. Heck, sometimes when something minor is wrong! But with car prices skyrocketing, many people are looking to keep their used vehicles longer. If that is the case, you might want to learn to do some of those simple car repairs yourself! Don't think you can do it? Below are ten common car repairs that many of you can do on your own, and I've even accomplished several of them!
CARS
104.5 KDAT

Can You Do Any of These Common Car Repairs?

First, let me start by saying that I am by no means an expert on auto repairs. I have a trusted place that I take our vehicles when something is wrong. Heck, sometimes when something minor is wrong! But with car prices skyrocketing, many people are looking to keep their used vehicles longer. If that is the case, you might want to learn to do some of those simple car repairs yourself! Don't think you can do it? Below are ten common car repairs that many of you can do on your own, and I've even accomplished several of them!
CARS
101 WIXX

10 Car Repairs You Might Be Able To Do Yourself. (List)

Car prices are crazy because of the big computer chip shortage, and now experts think it might last another year or more. So if you can keep your old junker going a little bit longer, you might save a few bucks. A recent poll asked people what type of car...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy