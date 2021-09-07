CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Chair’ Offers a Comedic Take on the Modern College Campus

By Michelle Buckley, Chapman University
studybreaks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Sandra Oh will love watching as her new character struggles to manage her position as the new English department chair in this six-episode Netflix original series. Known for her distinguished role as cardiothoracic surgeon Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Sandra Oh now stars as a...

studybreaks.com

studybreaks.com

‘The Chair’ Dissects Intersectionality and College Academia

“The Chair” on Netflix does more than add to the viewing pleasures of its audience. The six-episode miniseries follows the comedic hardships and trials of English department chair Professor Ji-Yoon Kim at a prestigious university named Pembroke. The cast of “The Chair” is a coterie of brilliant performers and the co-creators of the show do not falter when it comes to their genius.
EDUCATION
Daily Collegian

‘The Chair’ reflects a balancing act experienced on college campuses

“The Chair,” a Netflix original series that premiered on the streaming platform on Aug. 20, arrived just in time for the new school year. Students and professors returning to campus will undoubtedly grapple with issues involving racism, sexism, ageism and the limits of free speech, all topics explored in the show’s six, 30-minute episodes.
COLLEGES
wgbh.org

‘The Chair’ Puts College Professors Under TV Lights

In an opening scene of “The Chair,” Ji-Yoon Kim, the title character of one of the most popular series on Netflix, meets with a younger Black professor behind closed doors and urges her to be an agent of change. “I am the chair of the department,” Kim, played by Sandra...
EDUCATION
Daily Tar Heel

Column: Netflix's "The Chair" eerily parallels UNC's campus climate

Beyond mentions of "RateMyProfessors.com" and “clusterfucks,” Netflix’s new dramedy “The Chair,” draws strong parallels to UNC’s current campus climate. Additionally, it highlights the inequities within academia through its satirization of the higher education system. This six-part series is set at Pembroke University, a fictional small Ivy League university with big...
TV & VIDEOS
Nana Mensah
Chaucer
Primetimer

The Chair offers one of the most insightful portrayals of campus culture, revealing that "chairing is parenting by other means"

"As it unfolds, The Chair offers far deeper insight into the interpersonal and intergenerational dynamics of campus culture than any novel I’ve read," says Kevin Dettmar. "The show’s dramatic energies are focused on issues of free speech, the changing paradigms of scholarship and teaching, and the prejudice that women faculty and faculty of color face. Yet the subject that gets the most screen time is none of these, nor is it chairing. It’s parenting—although as the series rolls on, we slowly realize that, just possibly, chairing is parenting by other means." He adds: "Much has been written already by academics keeping score of the show’s little missteps. Its creative team, which includes writers with graduate degrees in English, certainly understands the students’ perspective. But it sometimes doesn’t grasp the faculty’s side of the operation as well. Thus the show repeats a telling mistake: Ji-Yoon’s appointment as chair is frequently referred to as a 'promotion,' and it’s not. Moving from assistant to associate professor, and from associate to full—those are promotions. Being appointed to a named or endowed chair, though not quite a promotion, usually marks the pinnacle of a scholarly career. But agreeing to take on the task of chairing a department is different—it is an administrative assignment, and typically not a coveted one." ALSO: The Chair finds in the deterioration of the humanities an echo of a deeper existential crisis.
EDUCATION
nwaonline.com

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: College machinations studied in 'The Chair'

In English departments the most serious competition is for the role of straight man. — Richard Russo, "Straight Man," 1997. In Jane Smiley's 1995 novel,"Moo," there is an 18-month old snowy-white, 700-pound Landrace boar — "as big as a Volkswagen Beetle but much faster" — residing in an abandoned building, Old Meats, in the middle of the campus of a state university somewhere in the Midwest, a land-grant institution known colloquially as "Moo U."
COLLEGES
TheWrap

Arden Cho to Star in Netflix Legal Drama Series ‘Partner Track’

Netflix has given a series order to the drama “Partner Track,” with “Teen Wolf” alum Arden Cho set to star. Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, “Partner Track” centers on Ingrid Yun (Cho), an idealistic young lawyer who struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Grendel’ Comic Book-Inspired Series Coming to Netflix

Matt Wagner’s award-winning comic book series Grendel is being adapted into a series at Netflix. The streaming service announced they’ve greenlit the series and tapped Abubakr Ali (Power Book II: Ghost) to star as vigilante hero Grendel/Hunter Rose. Per Netflix, Grendel “follows Hunter Rose, a gifted fencer, writer and assassin...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
