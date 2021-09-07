US Open Tennis 2021: Tuesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.

