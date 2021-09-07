CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

US Open Tennis 2021: Tuesday Night Draw TV Schedule, Start Times and Picks

By Jake Rill
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Alcaraz is currently having an incredible run at the 2021 U.S. Open. Now, can the 18-year-old Spaniard keep his best career showing at a major tournament going?. On Tuesday night, Alcaraz will be taking on No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in quarterfinal action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Alcaraz has already defeated two seeded opponents in the tournament, including No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Medvedev: "Gay on the Tour? We'll never know unless..."

Daniil Medvedev reached to the third round of the US Open without any problems and appeared to the media in the post-match rather serene. The number two in the world is flying and asphalting all his possible opponents, lastly the German Dominik Koepfer, beaten with the result of 6-4 6-1 6-2.
TENNIS
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Emma Raducanu arrived in New York City having played in only one previous Grand Slam event. She's leaving as the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles champion. Not only that, but she also rolled through the tournament without dropping a set. It was a dominant display by the 18-year-old from Great...
TENNIS
ESPN

Emma Raducanu moves up 127 spots to No. 23 in WTA rankings after winning US Open title

NEW YORK -- Emma Raducanu's qualifier-to-champion run at the US Open vaulted her 127 spots in the WTA rankings to a career-high No. 23 on Monday. The 18-year-old from Britain began the year ranked 345th, rose to 179th in July by reaching Wimbledon's fourth round in her Grand Slam debut and arrived at Flushing Meadows at 150th. Then Raducanu won all 20 sets she played across 10 victories -- three in qualifying and seven in the main draw -- to become the youngest woman to win a major championship since Maria Sharapova, who won at Wimbledon in 2004 at the age of 17.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Tennis World Usa

Mats Wilander: "Emma Raducanu reminds me of Novak Djokovic"

The extraordinary tournament of the eighteen year old British Emma Raducanu, number 150 of the latest WTA rankings, who in New York defeated Stefanie Voegele, Shuai Zhang, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Shelby Rogers and Belinda Bencic without losing a set, comes to the final after the wins in the semifinal over Maria Sakkari.
TENNIS
E! News

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and More Olympians Go for the Gold at 2021 Met Gala

As if we didn't already feel wildly inferior to the athletic prowess of our favorite Olympians, they're also continuing to prove their fashion mettle as well. During the 2021 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, Sept. 13, a number of Olympic athletes—some who competed during the 2020 Tokyo Games, and others who participated in years' past—looked right at home on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
gwinnettprepsports.com

Tennis: US Open

Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
KTLO

Tuesday schedule includes golf, softball, baseball, tennis

Golf, softball, baseball and tennis are scheduled for Tuesday. In high school golf, Izard County will compete at the Cherokee Village North Course, and Valley Springs will play at the Carroll County Country Club in Berryville. On the softball schedule, Dora hosts Norwood. In fall baseball, Gainesville entertains Dora. In...
BERRYVILLE, AR
Bleacher Report

US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday Singles Bracket

First-round singles action continued on Day 2 of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, with marquee matches featuring Tokyo Olympic men's singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev and, on the women's side, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Unlike in 2020, when no spectators were permitted at the Grand Slam tournament, fans...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#Tennis Tournament#U S Open#Start Times#Spaniard#Usta#Espn#Sabalenka Krejcikova#Grand Slam#D Arcy Maine#Canadian#Wimbledon
chatsports.com

2021 US Open Tennis Schedule, Preview, live stream, Injuries, How to Watch, US Open Prize Money

Age catches up with everyone, athletes too. Injuries can happen more frequently and take longer to recover from when they do. Such is the case for four of tennis’ biggest names over the last twenty years: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, and Serena Williams. Each of them is dealing with their own lower-body injuries at the moment, keeping them out of the US Open which begins this week. Watch the 2021 US Open here.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro International

Tennis-Severe weather disrupts US Open schedule

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Severe weather saw dozens of matches postponed at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while the tie between Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson was halted after a set and moved to a different venue as remnants of Tropical Storm Ida ripped through New York City. Schwartzman and Anderson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mix929.com

Tennis-Surviving U.S. Open draw is a marathon, not a sprint

NEW YORK (Reuters) – ‘Survival of the fittest’ appears to be the mantra at this year’s U.S. Open as marathon matches dominate proceedings at Flushing Meadows to the delight of fans. While speed and skill are paramount at the year’s final major, endurance is proving just as valuable, with 15...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy