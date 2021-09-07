CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Reminiscence’ Dredges Up Memories of Better Films

By Ian Linn, Oberlin College
studybreaks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson joins a long line of science fiction genre box office disappointments. Why do people retreat into their minds to relive pleasant memories in the face of a harsh reality? Is it better to live in an uncertain present than to find guaranteed solace in the past? These are questions that hit HBO series “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy poses — yet never really answers — in her feature film directorial debut. “Reminiscence” squanders its interesting premise and talented cast with a cliched script and forgettable plot. Its failure at the box office adds to a list of recent failures of standalone science fiction films in a franchise-crazed Hollywood environment.

studybreaks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Jeepers Creepers franchise has been one of the few successful horror franchises to start in the last 20. Jeepers Creepers hasn’t had the same huge success as films like Saw and The Conjuring, but it introduced a new monster, The Creeper, into the world of horror movies. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees aren’t born every day. The Jeepers Creepers films have built a dedicated fan base willing and ready to watch The Creeper stalk his prey every 23 years for 23 days in spring. Now, the franchise is about to enter a new phase with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Disney's Predator Movie Wraps, Amber Midthunder Confirmed as the Lead

That's a wrap on Predator 5. On Instagram, cinematographer Jeff Cutter posted an image from the set of the upcoming sequel that's been shooting in Calgary, Alberta under the working title Skulls. He reveals that shooting is now officially wrapped on the project, going on to confirm that Amber Midthunder (Legion) stars in the lead role. The clapboard in the photo, which you can look at below, features the Skulls working title in the traditional Predator font.
MOVIES
CHICAGO READER

Reminiscence

“Some things that happened for the first time,” Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) sings, “seem to be happening again.” She is lying in a bath with electrodes attached to her head, mentally replaying her live set from earlier in the day, while the technician guiding the machine she’s hooked up to, Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), loses objectivity by the second, falling in love with the hologram-doubled memories of a stranger. As Nick’s obsession takes him further away from reality toward the unattainable, first-feature director Lisa Joy grounds her telling in a landscape that matches it: the remains of a half-sunken Miami following some future climate disaster. As land slips away under the beating waves, the characters find less to anchor themselves to reality with, succumbing instead to the pull of memories, even where that means choosing death.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood Cast in 'Eraser' Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood has been cast to lead the reboot of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film Eraser by Warner Brothers. Originally reported by Deadline, the 31-year-old English actor will be filling Schwarzenegger's shoes as the lead of the Eraser reboot titled Eraser: Reborn.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Lisa Joy
thesfnews.com

“Reminiscence” Is Mind-Bender Of A Puzzle

HOLLYWOOD—If you could re-live your past memories over and over again would that be something of interest to you? That is the age old question the thriller “Reminiscence” presents to the audience. Intriguing? Without a doubt, but just because you have the concept in play doesn’t mean the story aligns with the idea. Something I’m going to give this flick is that it is absolutely visually stunning.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Predator prequel Skulls has wrapped filming

That Predator prequel you absolutely remembered was happening has finished production. One of the filmmakers on the science fiction movie took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone. Cinematographer Jeff Cutter shared the post showing a clapperboard adorned with the Skulls logo – in the classic Predator typeface – laying against...
MOVIES
nohoartsdistrict.com

Movie Review – “Pig” and “Reminiscence”

There are any number of films competing for your attention, but for my money, the most affecting new movie is headlined by none other than Nicolas Cage, and it’s called “Pig.”. Now I’ll admit I knew next to nothing about the film, other than it stars a particularly grizzled Cage—but...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reminiscence#Hbo
wegotthiscovered.com

This Controversial Viggo Mortensen Film Is Blowing Up On Streaming

While almost everyone remembers Viggo Mortensen from one of his best-known roles — Aragorn in Lord of the Rings — he’s actually starred in a wide number of films. He’s been in Appaloosa, Hidalgo, and even the remake of Psycho from 1998. Right now, however, a role that won him Best Picture at the Academy Awards that was surrounded in controversy is blowing up on HBO Max according to stats from FlixPatrol.
MOVIES
Old Gold Black

Student reminisces on Fleet Foxes

As summer winds down, many changes take place. T-shirts give way to cozy sweaters, green leaves turn marigold and crimson, pumpkins become ubiquitous and summer pop hits are replaced by … nostalgic classics?. Perhaps I only speak for myself on the last one, but I think fall begets a distinct...
MUSIC
ComicBook

Star Trek Creator's Son Comments on Quentin Tarantino Movie

Rod Roddenberry, son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, has some concerns about the idea of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. While Paramount Pictures has several Star Trek film projects in various stages of development, Tarantino's has long been the most controversial simply by having his name attached. The public knows little about Tarantino's pitch, though reports suggest it's inspired by the gangster-themed Star Trek episode "A Piece of the Action." However, Tarantino's signature, pulpy style seems to many fans at odds with Star Trek's philosophies and aesthetic, and Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Star Trek Movie Will Be Rated R. Roddenberry feels that part of his job is maintaining what is essential about his father's Star Trek vision. He admits this Tarantino movie idea is something with which he's struggling.
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

What’s the runtime for the new Dune movie?

This year, the world will get to see yet another attempt at adapting Frank Herbert 1965 sci-fi novel Dune. And with a star-studded cast, the new film is promising some big things for moviegoers. In the lead is Timothée Chalametas as Paul Atreides. He’s joined by the likes of Zendaya...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

‘Belfast’ Film Review: Kenneth Branagh Crafts a Rich, Moving Memory Piece

Film directors have been exploring their own childhood memories on screen for decades, and the honor roll of notable films that have come from that exploration ranges from Francois Truffaut’s “The 400 Blows” to George Lucas’ “American Graffiti,” from Louis Malle’s “Au Revoir les Enfants” to Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous,” Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women” to Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” from John Boorman’s “Hope and Glory” to Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” Writer-director-actor Kenneth Branagh has now tried his hand at the genre, and to say that “Belfast” brings out the best in him would be an understatement.
MOVIES
bleedingcool.com

Knights of Sidonia Movie Concludes the Weirdest Space Opera Ever

Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars is a theatrical movie spinoff that concludes the story set up by the original anime series, 6 years after the 2nd season ended. It is quite possibly the weirdest space opera in the history of Science Fiction. Knights of Sidonia began life...
COMICS
No Film School

How Did the Nolan Brothers Write 'Interstellar'?

Science and movies are both interesting in their own right, but when you mix them together, it can be complicated. Lots of times scientific accuracy can ruin parts of a plot. But when you get both working in tandem, you can have an amazing story. That's what Nolan's Interstellar does...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Selena Gomez Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Selena Gomez has really grown as an actress over the years. Starting literally on Barney & Friends, she grew into her role in Wizards of Waverly Place and kept going into adulthood where she managed a serious music career and several film appearances. One of those movies is currently blowing up on Netflix and is currently the ninth most popular film globally on the platform.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy