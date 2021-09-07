‘Reminiscence’ Dredges Up Memories of Better Films
The new thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson joins a long line of science fiction genre box office disappointments. Why do people retreat into their minds to relive pleasant memories in the face of a harsh reality? Is it better to live in an uncertain present than to find guaranteed solace in the past? These are questions that hit HBO series “Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy poses — yet never really answers — in her feature film directorial debut. “Reminiscence” squanders its interesting premise and talented cast with a cliched script and forgettable plot. Its failure at the box office adds to a list of recent failures of standalone science fiction films in a franchise-crazed Hollywood environment.studybreaks.com
Comments / 0