‘Manifest’ Raises Questions About Why Good Shows Get Canceled

By Alexandra Cortez, Trinity University
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 4 renewal is a rare case, but it demonstrates how determined fans and a spike in views can change the fate of an entire TV series. Streaming has become an increasingly popular pastime over the years, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. What better time to watch the shows you’ve always wanted to see than when you’re recommended to stay inside all day? Now people have been falling in love with shows, new and old, more than ever before.

