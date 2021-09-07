‘Manifest’ Raises Questions About Why Good Shows Get Canceled

Netflix announced this past weekend that it will pick up NBC’s cancelled Manifest for a fourth and final season which brings resolution to an extended campaign to save the series that spanned across the globe (more on that at this link). And while the fact that this one topped the Nielsen Streaming Rankings for acquired shows for seven weeks in a row certainly influenced the streamer’s decision to revive it, the fan efforts played an important part as well. They staged watch parties which helped boost its viewership numbers on Netflix, and they also got the show trending on social media worldwide. And this is not the first time the fans have come out in force to save a cancelled sci fi/fantasy show. Over the past five years, there have been three notable campaigns that successfully resulted in cancelled shows getting an extended lease on life. And going further back there are even more examples of how the fans were able to help their shows, proving that when they come together they can influence the decision-making of network execs. (You can read more about what fans can do to help struggling and/or cancelled shows at our Call to Action page.)

