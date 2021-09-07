Server Says: Leah Hopkins of Gadwall’s Grill

Moxie’s Bar & Grill opened in Southlake Town Square in October 2020. Moxie’s showcases several distinguishable features in a quality contemporary setting such as floor-to-ceiling windows, a flexible seating dining room, private rooms and an expansive bar that includes over 20 TVs. Its tables can accommodate a party of two to 20 or more. Plus with a spacious patio with shaded seating, you can peruse through its menu of refreshing drinks and delicious food while basking in the sun. Moxie’s menu is globally inspired and features only locally sourced, fresh ingredients for a high-quality taste that you’ll remember, whether it’s with its Salmon Avocado Salad, Tuna Sushi Stack, Linguine Arrabiatta or prime steaks. Its top-notch beverage programs offer hand-crafted cocktails, premium spirits, local craft beer and an extensive wine list, which is half off every Wednesday. And don’t skip out on its brunch on the weekends, which features its popular french toast with Crown Royal strawberries and syrup.
