NBA

Silver Spurs decorate for fair

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers and helpers of the Silver Spurs 4-H are pictured decorating stalls in the horse barn at the Highland County Fairgrounds last week. You can visit the horse barn during the fair this and vote for your favorite stall.

