Silver Spurs decorate for fair

Pine + Quill weathered lockdown and has since become a staple for home goods with an artistic touch. Sometimes you have to get out of Dodge for inspiring ideas before bringing them home to implement. For Dianna DeStefano and her former partner, Richard McFarland, it was a road trip out West during the pandemic that prompted the inspiration behind Pine + Quill, Dianna’s charming home décor and gift shop on North Walnut. “The pandemic was in full swing, and we thought we would open after it. But things wound up moving swiftly—which was great! We didn’t run into too many issues with the pandemic because we were all pretty used to living within the protective measures, and we knew it could be done safely and stay within the CDC guidelines when we opened.”

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO