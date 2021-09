The Greek orthodox church held their annual labor day barbecue giving out traditional Greek food to the community including camp stew, pit-smoked Boston butts and their delicious Greek pastries. The event has been so successful that they have been able to have this barbecue for 73 years. The Greek community has been sponsoring this event since 1948. The pastor says that even though the event is much different then before COVID-19 it is a continued success.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO