Rumors are flying around Bachelor Nation about who the next lead for The Bachelor will be. Reality Steve and others were saying it was going to be Greg Grippo. However, Bachelor fans did not react well to that news. Creator Mike Fleiss has been throwing teasers around on Twitter but so far no official announcement has been made. Now, rumor has it production is deciding to go with a lead that fans have not even been introduced to yet. New information surfaced that one of the men from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will be named the new Bachelor. However, nobody really had a clue who it could be, until now.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO