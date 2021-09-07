CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

5 more arrests made in South Carolina online predator sting

WCNC
WCNC
 6 days ago
Detectives said the five suspects committed crimes online while chatting with deputies they thought were underage girls.

from NC
6d ago

What is wrong with people? No treatment fixes this person! They will never be cured, or stop this perversion! Might as well keep them locked up or dead!🤨

yoohoo
6d ago

Investigators said each suspect is facing multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of 18.but there really was no one under the age of 18 so law enforcement committed a fraud

Alison Mazza
6d ago

Cut their balls off and make them wear them as earrings!!!!

