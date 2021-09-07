CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rundown: Schwindel Leads Cubs to 7th Straight Win, Team Monitoring Hendricks’ Workload, Jeter Set for Official HOF Induction After One-Year Delay

Cover picture for the article“None of this counts if you just plow it up.” – Mumford & Sons, Monster. Apparently, Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel decided the best way to celebrate the honor of being named Rookie of the Month for August was to start September as a hulking monster. Though he’s not 100% responsible, the Cubs have now won seven straight with him providing a great deal of the offensive output.

NESN

Derek Jeter, Understandably, Thanks All But One Writer During HOF Speech

The 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame class finally was inducted Wednesday after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the ceremony last year. Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller all deservedly earned their place in baseball history, and even though it’s a day to look back and reminisce about your career, Jeter still has a bone to pick with one particular writer.
MLB
FanSided

Looking ahead with Jed Hoyer to the 2022 Chicago Cubs

When the 2021 regular season ends, few front offices will have as much flexibility – or as much expectation to confront – as Jed Hoyer’s Chicago Cubs operation. Since the trades of the team’s core at the end of July, Hoyer has declared that the club is not undertaking a rebuild as much as it is anticipating a quick winter restructuring with an eye to success.
MLB
abc17news.com

Schwindel homers, Cubs shut down Twins hitters in 3-0 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of Chicago Cubs pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Justin Steele won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings, lowering his ERA to 3.48. Adbert Alzolay worked the final four innings to earn his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five. Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan, who made his major league debut for the Twins.
MLB
Jorge Polanco
Ian Happ
Clayton Kershaw
Bruce Springsteen
Kyle Hendricks
Anthony Rizzo
Jed Hoyer
Matt Duffy
Derek Jeter
NBC Chicago

Cubs Mindful of Kyle Hendricks' Workload After Shortened Season

Cubs mindful of Hendricks’ workload after 60-game season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Hendricks has struggled lately as his innings have climbed, but the Cubs are not necessarily considering shutting him down. “Not currently, I guess is the best way to answer that,” pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said...
MLB
WDBO

Cubs' Ross, Hoyer test positive for COVID-19, feel fine

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer have tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both of them are vaccinated. Ross and Hoyer likely will have to stay away from...
MLB
Derrick

Finally, Jeter, Walker and Simmons to be inducted into HOF

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Jeter visited Cooperstown when he was a kid nearly four decades ago and says he doesn't remember much about the trip. He's returning this week and likely won't ever forget even one moment. After a delay of well over a year, the former New York...
MLB
audacy.com

Frank Schwindel, Matt Duffy lead Cubs to 11-8 win over Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for an 11-8 win. With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball...
MLB
WZOZ 103.1

Derek Jeter Inducted Into HOF Today-The Time I Made Jeter Laugh [AUDIO]

It is a long time coming for Yankee fans. Finally "The Captain" Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown today. For me, Derek Jeter will always be the best Yankee that ever played the game. I was fortunate six years ago to meet Derek Jeter and ask him a couple of questions. I even made "The Captain" laugh.
MLB
MLB

Tank continues to roll: Cubs win 7th straight

CHICAGO -- As Frank Schwindel slipped behind in the count in the eighth inning on Monday afternoon, Cubs fans inside Wrigley Field started a chant that slowly grew in volume. "Frank the tank! Frank the tank!" • Box score. Inside the Cubs’ dugout, bench coach Andy Green found himself laughing...
MLB
MLB

Marlins take in Jeter's HOF induction in BP

MIAMI -- Wednesday's batting practice was a little bit different than others for the Marlins at loanDepot park. CEO and part owner Derek Jeter was enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame at the same time players stretched. Don Mattingly, whose 14th and final Major League season in 1995 overlapped with Jeter's first, asked whether his pregame media session could be held earlier so he could watch Jeter speak. Jorge Alfaro began a clap when Jeter took to the podium, while middle infielders Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. took in nearly every word of his speech.
MLB
WNYT

Jeter's HOF induction is a boom for Cooperstown

Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction is not only a celebration of one of the greatest Yankees ever, it's a time for the community of Cooperstown to put its best foot forward, welcoming tens of thousands of fans they hope to turn into repeat visitors. Mickey's Place has been a...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
MLB

MJ, Ewing attend Jeter's HOF induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The excitement over Derek Jeter's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame made its mark upon the sports world, with no greater evidence than Michael Jordan’s presence in the front rows of the Clark Sports Center on Wednesday afternoon. Seated alongside fellow Basketball Hall of Famer...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LEADING OFF: Schwindel sparks Cubs, Buehler again faces SF

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:. Rookie Frank Schwindel is hitting .356 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 31 games since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from Oakland in mid-July. The 29-year-old homered into Wrigley Field’s video board, then hustled for a game-ending...
MLB
WKTV

Yankees legend Derek Jeter officially inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Thousands of baseball fans were in Cooperstown Wednesday to watch the Class of 2020 get officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and former Utica Blue Sox player Larry Walker were honored this year, as well as Ted Simmons, and the late Marvin Miller, who passed away in 2012.
MLB
chatsports.com

Celebrate Jeter’s HOF Induction with New York Yankees gear

New York Yankees, Derek Jeter, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, New York, Cooperstown. With 97% of the vote, long-time New York captain Derek Jeter cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players of all time. Now the newest member of the Hall of Fame, The Captain is turning Cooperstown into Cooper2town.
MLB

