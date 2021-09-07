The Rundown: Schwindel Leads Cubs to 7th Straight Win, Team Monitoring Hendricks’ Workload, Jeter Set for Official HOF Induction After One-Year Delay
“None of this counts if you just plow it up.” – Mumford & Sons, Monster. Apparently, Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel decided the best way to celebrate the honor of being named Rookie of the Month for August was to start September as a hulking monster. Though he’s not 100% responsible, the Cubs have now won seven straight with him providing a great deal of the offensive output.www.cubsinsider.com
