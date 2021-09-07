CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, ND

Dickinson State football schedule

By Race Archibald
The Dickinson Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Hawks will try to make it seven conference championships in a row as they begin the 2021 season. They'll have two non-conference matchups, one at home and one on the road, against Black Hills State and Montana-Western. The homecoming game is slated to be October 9 when they host Dakota State. They'll have three home games in a row to begin October before finishing the season on the road in the final two weeks. The NAIA playoffs will begin on November 20, with the National Championship scheduled for December 18.

