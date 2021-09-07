CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NiP eliminate mousesports from ESL Pro League season 14

By Leonardo Biazzi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNinjas in Pyjamas are through to the ESL Pro League season 14 quarterfinals following their 2-1 victory against mousesports today in the $750,000 tournament’s round of 12. The Ninjas won Ancient, the first map in this CS:GO series, 16-12 and improved their record to 8-4 on the jungle-themed map. Mousesports had a stellar performance on Vertigo (16-6) to tie the series but couldn’t get things going on the T side of Inferno, the decider. NiP were down 8-7 at the beginning of the second half and won all of their CT side rounds to take the map and series.

