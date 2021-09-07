CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spark-ling Conversation: 9 Nifty International Phone Charging Stations

By Steve
momtastic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRun your mouth all you want but you can’t run your phone without electricity, gleefully offered at these folksy and quirky international phone charging stations. “Mobilephone Electrizing”? Is that anything like One Hour Martinizing? Hopefully it is, that way one can get their phone charged and their suit dry-cleaned & pressed in just one hour – say, between connecting flights at Guilin Airport in south-central China. And don’t listen to Kramer, this ain’t no scam: a more recent image from late-2016 shows an additional Mobilephone Electrizing station mounted beside the original, likely due to customer demand. (image via Christopher at top and Kyle Taylor above)

