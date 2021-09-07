Spark-ling Conversation: 9 Nifty International Phone Charging Stations

It's not often you find a good deal on any Lego kit, but that is doubly true when dealing with any of the bigger kits. There are so many different pieces involved in any larger kit, but the more intricate the build and the more complicated it is to display that build, the higher the price. For my money, there are few kits more challenging to display than the Lego International Space Station. While it's not the biggest model, it looks amazing when hung up in a room and if you grab it today you only spend $57 on Amazon.

