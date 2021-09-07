'A generation removed': law enforcement in post 9-11 world

At 8 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, Lt. Mike Hanel was just your typical senior in high school. Like most seniors, Hanel had first period off which was typically a great opportunity to sleep in — but as fate would have it, that was not the case on that Tuesday in September. Hanel’s father woke him up and together they watched the endless feed from New York, courtesy of the media. At first, the initial reaction was one that many had that morning, that it was a terrible accident. Soon all doubt would be erased after a second plane hit the World Trade Center. It was clear what was happening.