CIK Football Rankings: Week Two

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - With an extra week of preparation, the Derby Panthers wasted no time returning to dominating form in 2021 in a season opening route of Newton, 50-17. Derby, unable to field an opponent for week one was eager to open a brand-new Panther Stadium after a year of renovations. While the stands and new amenities were a welcome change, the play on the field for the Panthers remained the same.

DERBY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO