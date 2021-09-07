CIK Football Rankings: Week Two
Week 2 Catch It Kansas Football Rankings. At least one new team entered the poll in every classification except 6-Man. Notes: Derby was unable to find a game for Week 1 after its potential out-of-state opponent went in a different direction. Olathe North cruised. In a marquee matchup, Blue Valley Northwest beat Blue Valley in a weather-delayed game. Blue Valley North dominated Bishop Miege, the No. 1 team in 4A. Olathe Northwest, expected to be a breakout team this year, beat No. 8 Olathe West.www.catchitkansas.com
