Saturday afternoon was hot and sweltering, but a lucky handful of people ended up going home with some pretty cool prizes from this year’s Duck Race Festival. Winners in the Duck Race, which included the top eight and the “Hard Luck Duck” were: Vickie Rice winning the $5,000 grand prize, Jesse Randles winning $2,000 for second place, Claudia Covarrubias winning $1000 for third place, Richard Lanning winning $500 for fourth place, Joseph Haskell winning $400 for fifth place, Studio 3 winning $300 for sixth place, Dave Strickland winning $200 for seventh place, and Sherri Danklefs winning $100 for eighth place. The Lucky Duck picked belonged to Towanda Lewis, and was good for $500.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO