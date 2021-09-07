CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morristown, NJ

Hooray for Hollywood: MGM talk by local expert kicks off Morristown & Township Library movie series, Sept. 22

By Morristown Green Contributor
morristowngreen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack by popular demand, Morristown author and entertainment historian John Kenrick will present a monthly series of Zoom talks about iconic Hollywood figures and films: Louis B. Mayer, Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain. Hosted by the Morristown & Morris Township Library, the online presentations...

morristowngreen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vox

Kick off the fall movie season with September’s 7 buzziest films

Welcome to the buzzy autumn movie season. While most of 2021’s biggest and most prestigious films are slated to come out later in the year, September always hails the start of the very long ramp-up to the next year’s Oscars. To kick-start the fall movie calendar, there’s a film based...
MOVIES
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: ‘Miss Gulch Returns!’ with her backstory, to Bridge Street

Parody leads to comedy, as they say. But sometimes it also leads to pathos. Fred Barton’s “Miss Gulch Returns!” is an excellent example of the former, as seen at Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, New York, at a final dress rehearsal last night. To my surprise, in the superb hands of Steven Patterson under John Sowle’s direction, it also leads to pathos and sympathy as the two characters seen on stage travel through so much more than anticipated.
CATSKILL, NY
IndieWire

Broadway Returns! Best Gifts to Celebrate ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked,’ and More Musicals

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Broadway is back! September 14 marks the return of “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and more fan favorite stage productions. The long-awaited Broadway revival comes a year and a half after the pandemic forced theaters to close their doors. As actors and audiences gear up for the return of the Great White Way, we put together a list of gifts that are perfect for...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Entertainment
City
Broadway, NJ
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘Crutch’ documentary starring local artist kicks off ReelAbilities festival

There was something about this third-grade boy that immediately caught Sachi Cunningham’s attention. Bill Shannon, a student at Fulton Elementary School, suffered from a degenerative hip condition that required the use of crutches. Cunningham, then a first-grader living in Highland Park, often saw him at the top of the stairs during recess, unable to play with his classmates.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

"Wicked": The making of the musical hit

Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked" sought to give a backstory to one of the most haunting figures from L. Frank Baum's "Wizard of Oz": The Wicked Witch of the West. The book would inspire a long-running musical, which has proved a hit both on Broadway and on tour. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Maguire and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, and with the original Glinda and Elphaba, Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, about a show that has become a beacon for anyone who doesn't fit a conventional mold.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Star

Woodstock Film Festival to kick off Sept. 29

WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Film Festival has announced its full lineup, with 45 feature films and 85 shorts, panels and more for its 22nd anniversary, taking place Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 at indoor and outdoor venues in Woodstock, Kingston, Saugerties and online. Among panel guests at this year’s festival...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Daily Record

Concert association kicks off season with ‘Ball in the House’ Sept. 16

The Fremont County Community Concert Association presents its first concert of the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Cañon City High School auditorium, 1313 College Ave. “Ball in the House,” a Boston-based a cappella quintet, has been performing for over 20 years. The group performs over 200 concerts per year. Their special brand of music combines R&B/Soul and Pop and brings all ages to their shows. They have played theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals and private parties. They have opened for such luminaries as the Beach Boys, the Jonas Brothers, the Temptations, Gladys Knight and Lionel Richie. They have traveled the world over headlining both the 2016 & 2018 China International Chorus Festival.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolph Green
Person
L. Frank Baum
Person
Arthur Freed
Person
Judy Garland
littlerocksoiree.com

New Outdoor Movie Series Kicks Off in Pettaway Square This Week

Outdoor movies always get a strong yes from us, and this fall lineup is no exception. A new outdoor movie series is coming to the Pettaway neighborhood in the SoMa district on Fridays throughout the fall. Screenings will be held at Pettaway Square at 408 E. 21st St. The free...
RETAIL
MovieWeb

Beetlejuice Is Back on Broadway This Spring, and Deader Than Ever

He's the ghost with the most and you can't keep him down as Beetlejuice heads back to Broadway in 2022. The musical spectacular based on the iconic Tim Burton's 1988 movie received rave reviews before having to shut down due to the Covid pandemic, but say his name three times and the world's leading bio-exorcist will make his comeback on April 8th, when the show will take up residency at the Marriott Marquis Theatre with casting news expected to be announced later this year.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Back to Broadway: A Q&A with Chicago star Lillias White

This is the third article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Nobody, but nobody, stops a show like Lillias White. In a Broadway career that has spanned more than 40 years, she has poured her thrilling voice into a river of superpowered musical numbers: “Thank God I’m Old” in Barnum, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in Dreamgirls, “Mama Will Provide” in Once on This Island, “Memory” in Cats, “Brotherhood of Man” in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, “When You’re Good to Mama” in Chicago, “Rain” in Fela!—and, of course, “The Oldest Profession” in The Life, for which she won a 1997 Tony Award. Revered by audiences, critics and fellow performers alike, White returns to the Broadway stage this month as prison matron Mama Morton in the long-running Chicago, a role she first played in 2006. Warm and personable even via FaceTime, she chatted with us from backstage during her final week of rehearsals for the production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Hooray For Hollywood#Hollywood Studios#Nyu#Steinhardt School#The New School University#University Of The Arts#Npr#The Financial Times#The Wall Street Journal#Newsday#A E#Bbc Tv#The Travel Channel#Mgm Production
Best Life

See Judy Garland's Only Granddaughter With Her Great-Grandson

Judy Garland will forever be one of Hollywood's most iconic actors. On the heels of her breakout performance in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, she went on to star in Girl Crazy, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Clock, Summer Stock, A Star is Born, and more. By the time of her death in 1969, she had made 37 movies and solidified her legacy in the entertainment history.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Mounts Horse for First Time in Decades and Scares Trainer Half to Death

Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle! Quite literally. The Hollywood icon is 91 and will be releasing his latest project on Sept. 17. He directed and starred in Cry Macho, which will debut in theaters and HBO Max. He just may very well be the oldest actor/director to head a major motion picture. The movie has been described as a modern Western that finds Eastwood’s character helping a young man across the United States and Mexico border.
ANIMALS
hotnewhiphop.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Serves Looks At Met Gala

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was a late arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, but she attracted all kinds of attention the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. The Dallas-raised athlete was present at the ball, making her appearance known in a Theophilio-designed outfit. She wore a red corset-style top, a black fringe skirt, black bangles, and boots. "I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she said on the red carpet, revealing that her outfit was inspired by a phoenix. "Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

Whoopi's Met Gala dress not meant for taxi rides

Whoopi Goldberg jokes that getting dressed for the Met Gala was "me laughing a lot, going 'really?’" (Sept. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/78da99fadee64a45929cb5041dac9b2c.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy