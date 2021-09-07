Shadow Government in Myanmar Calls for Popular Revolt Against Military Rulers
Junta Faces Renewed Opposition to Its Oppressive Rule. 09/07/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Duwa Lashi La, the acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), has called for a “people’s defensive war” to push back against the ruling military government. Duwa Lashi La issued the statement as part of a 14-point video address posted to Facebook, an immensely popular social media site in the country and a crucial tool for the NUG’s pro-democracy messaging tactics.www.persecution.org
