Missoula, MT

Buy a beer, thank a firefighter in Missoula

By Megan Mannering
KBZK News
 7 days ago
As Montana turns the page on a particularly exhausting fire season, we’re grateful for the firefighters who have kept us safe.

If you’re looking to say “thank you” to these public servants, you may consider buying them a pint of beer.

Led by Highlander Beer and Draught Works, a tradition makes its post-COVID return this year. Pints for Firefighters is a special promotion running through Oct. 2.

Firefighters can stop into either brewery starting Sept. 15 and receive a free beer. Additionally, a portion of customer donations will be given to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

Highlander Beer Taproom Manager Riley Egan told MTN News that the fundraiser is a crowd favorite among his customers.

“The community loves it. Everyone that sees the jar in front of the checkout stand, they get to ask about it, and they find out they're buying a firefighter a beer,” said Egan. “If they don't have the opportunity to be sitting right next to the firefighters and buy them a beer in person, this gives them the chance to do that.”

Draught Works and Highlander Beer are already taking donations ahead of next week’s kickoff.

Related
Airport director remembers 9/11 at Billings Logan

Changes have come to airports across the country over the past two decades because of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kevin Ploehn, the director of aviation and transit for the city of Billings, talked about what it was like 20 years ago at Billings Logan International Airport.
BILLINGS, MT
KBZK News

Air quality in western Montana reaches unhealthy levels

State officials are warning people in western Montana about potentially unhealthy air quality due to wildfires. According to a press release, air quality in Western Montana including Beaverhead, Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders and Silver Bow counties has reached unhealthy levels. The elevated particulate levels in the air are due to smoke from wildfires burning in Montana and out of state. Moderate to unhealthy air quality is expected throughout the day and into tomorrow. Precipitation could offer some relief starting tomorrow evening.
MONTANA STATE
