Where Jim 'N Nick's plans to site first five restaurants in expansion campaign

Robert Bosarge is Jon M Hall Company’s recently appointed West Coast Division Manager. As an integral member of the leadership team, Robert is responsible for ensuring and overseeing the success of the West Coast Division team and projects. Robert began his career as a business owner in Phoenix, Arizona, developing luxury condominium projects. As his career progressed, he transitioned into working with a national home builder and was appointed the Southwest Division President. With 12 impressive years of experience in land and home development Robert is “excited to be a part of Joh M Hall Company due to the entrepreneurial spirit that exists within the executive team and company vision. It’s like owning your own business. I am proud to be an instrumental catalyst in the growth and success of the West Coast Division.” Robert moved to Florida in 2012 continuing his career in land development and enjoys time with his family living on the Gulf Coast.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO