CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Carnival Glory to house first responders helping with Hurricane Ida recovery

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xulaG_0bp0ETfn00

Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, September 7, that the Carnival Glory will be used to house first responders helping in the New Orleans area with Hurricane Ida recovery.

The agreement was reached between the cruise line, the city of New Orleans and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

First responders will be housed on the ship through September 18.

Carnival Glory arrived at the Port of New Orleans on Friday, September 3, and underwent a required U.S. Coast Guard inspection. The ship began provisioning food, water and materials to prepare for up to 2,600 hospital workers, first responders, city and utility workers and other emergency personnel to join the ship, the company says.

The ship will stay in port and serve as emergency housing for frontline workers directly involved in the city's infrastructure recovery and healthcare needs.

"While we want to provide the city of New Orleans with an economic boost by restarting guest operations, we want to first provide this critical housing support to address emergency needs and to get power restored to the region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We appreciate the understanding of our guests, who we know love New Orleans as much as we do."

Related to the announcement, Carnival says that they will be canceling the Glory's cruise scheduled to depart on September 12. The company says they plan to restart guest operations with Carnival Glory from New Orleans on Sunday, September 19.

Carnival had already canceled the September 5 departure for Carnival Glory.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
KATC News

Governor declares emergency in advance of Nicholas

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted by the National Weather Service to bring heavy rains and flash flooding to the state in the coming days.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Duffy
KATC News

Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units continue to help Ida victims in Houma and Kenner

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, P&G’s Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units will continue to be collecting and cleaning laundry throughout the weekend in Houma and Kenner. They will be accepting clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge, and all washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.
HOUMA, LA
KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy