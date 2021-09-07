CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompson Falls, MT

Weather sparks increased activity on Thorne Creek fire

By MTN News
 7 days ago
Fire activity has picked up at the Thorne Creek fire burning near Thompson Falls.

Fire managers report the blaze has picked up recently due to warming temperatures and drying conditions the past few weeks.

Firefighters are continuing mopping up along the fire perimeter, and will likely utilize helicopters for bucket work on Tuesday to help control hot spots.

An excavator has been working in Graves Creek to remove the old bridge from the creek and on constructing a new base for a temporary bridge until funds become available for a rebuild. The bridge above Graves Creek Falls burned on Aug. 15.

The Thompson River Road on the west side of the drainage and the Clark Memorial and Copper King campgrounds have been closed. No structures or infrastructure are currently threatened.

The latest update shows the Thorne Creek fire has burned 39,053 acres and is 80% contained.

The following closures are in effect:

  • Thompson River Road has been re-closed between the end of the pavement and Barktable Road due to renewed fire activity over Labor Day weekend. This is for public and firefighter safety as crews continue to work along the road mopping up areas of heat.
  • Copper King and Clark Memorial Campgrounds are temporarily closed due to the Thompson River Road closure.
  • Barktable Road is closed to all public access (always closed to motorized, also closed to non-motorized use)
  • West Fork Fishtrap Creek Road remains closed above the Stony Lake Turnoff.
  • The West Fork Fishtrap Campground is now open and accessible.
  • ACM Road is open all the way through.

A large area closure remains around the Thorne Creek Fire, in addition to the roads listed above. Visit the Closures Page for full information and maps.

