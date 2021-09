PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lovers of pop culture, superheroes, comic books, and more will have to wait a bit longer for the Valley's biggest convention to return. Phoenix Fan Fusion posted on their Facebook page that the three-day event would be postponed once again due to rising concerns and uncertainty of the Delta variant. The event was previously postponed and planned to be held from Jan. 14-16, 2022, but officials have decided to cancel the January event. The next convention is scheduled to be held May 27-29, 2022, at Phoenix Convention Center.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 DAYS AGO