Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters on Monday, Labor Day, heading into the first regular season game week of the 2021 NFL season. He spoke about prepping for Atlanta and Dean Pees’ defense, as well as how he’s feeling about his first career game as head coach and why it’s such a big deal to him and his family. Sirianni also talked a bit about Jim Bob Cooter’s role with the team and how the six new captains were named.

