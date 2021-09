MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There’s an increased chance of potential tropical development off the coast of the Carolinas on Sunday. There’s a 50% (medium) chance of tropical formation over the next five days. An area of low pressure is expected to form north of the southeastern or central Bahamas in a few days resulting from a tropical wave interacting with an upper-level trough. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form later this week several hundred miles southeast of the Carolinas while it moves northwestward across the western Atlantic.