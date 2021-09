Jazz Houston is proud to announce its inaugural Youth Orchestra of 21 members. On Sunday, September 12, Jazz Houston will host a brunch to also welcome their parents and some of Houston’s community leaders. Mayor Sylvester Turner will also welcome the students and parents with his warm welcome and tell them the importance of their role in the cultural entertainment for Houston and the surrounding community. The Youth Orchestra will be provided a comprehensive jazz experience for tis participants, performing music from all eras of jazz’s rich history along with contemporary works and culminating in June 2022 with a residency and joint performance with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra in New York City.

