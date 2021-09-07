CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

CORONAVIRUS: King County might require some businesses to verify you’re vaccinated

westseattleblog.com
 7 days ago

Some businesses are voluntarily requiring customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Today, King County announced it’s working on possibly making it mandatory for “some non-essential indoor business activities and other venues.” The announcement does not specify which “business activities” are being considered for this, only elaborating, “The County is considering non-essential indoor and outdoor spaces where people gather in close proximity for a prolonged period of time.” We asked for more specifics, or at least examples; Public Health spokesperson Kate Cole replied, “Examples of non-essential businesses include music venues and bars.” Right now, the county says it’s shaping the potential policy by “engagement with community organizations, labor unions, businesses, and cities to gather feedback.” If and when an order is announced, unvaccinated people would have “at least five weeks to complete their vaccination series before the requirements of the proposed policy go into effect.” Even if you’re not in one of the groups with which the county says it’s conducting “engagement,” you’re invited to send your feedback to coronavirus@kingcounty.gov.

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
klcc.org

Roseburg Clinic Spreads Misinformation About Coronavirus

Doctors with Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg use the clinic’s blog to share false or misleading information about herd immunity, vaccines, and face masks. They also say they’re prescribing ivermectin, a controversial drug that most public health agencies advise against taking to treat or prevent COVID-19. Even so, local hospitals...
ROSEBURG, OR
kymkemp.com

0 New Cases to Report Due to State Computer Glitch; Deaths, Hospitalizations Flat

Due to a data transmission failure between two State of California computer systems, local Public Health officials are currently unable to confirm additional positive case reports. State representatives have indicated that they are troubleshooting the disruption and will notify Department Operations Center staff when data flow about additional positive cases has resumed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
King County, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
King County, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington Business
King County, WA
Vaccines
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
westseattleblog.com

CORONAVIRUS: Seattle Public Schools reports 117 cases, adds school-by-school numbers

Anyone else not the least bit surprised about the disparity between the north end and south end? Definitely supports the narrative concerning equity in Seattle. I dunno High Point. Lawton has the most cases in the entire district. And that’s one of the wealthiest and whitest areas of the city. Are you thinking that schools with wealthier students have better mitigation policies and practices? (My child is at Boren Stem. 1 case out of 500 students is pretty encouraging. Especially when only about 20% of the students are old enough to be vaccinated.)
SEATTLE, WA
ABC 4

Southwest Utah schools averaging 5 positive COVID cases for last 2 weeks

WASHINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Schools in Southwest Utah are reporting an average of 5 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, according to David Heaton of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. One Washington parent says despite the community’s high transmission rate, he’s not concerned about his kids getting COVID-19 in school.
UTAH STATE
Skagit Valley Herald

COVID wave stretching hospitals thin; state expands masks mandate

The growth in local COVID case rates have leveled off, but remain at or near all-time highs. The elevated level of virus transmission continues to put local hospitals “under tremendous strain,” local health officials said last week. On Monday, the Snohomish Health District reported 110 COVID patients hospitalized in the...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Unions#Vaccinations#Delta#Pfizer#Pro Vaccine#Nazi#German#Cam#Wsnoraa
Columbian

Health officials: Masks required for large outdoor events starting today

OLYMPIA — As of today, anyone attending an outdoor event with 500 or more people in Washington is required to wear a face-covering, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the mandate last week, KING5 reported. Though outdoor events are generally considered to be lower risk for COVID-19...
OLYMPIA, WA
westseattleblog.com

PANDEMIC UPDATES: Weekly check-in #10, 9/12/2021

Here’s our weekly roundup of local pandemic updates, starting with the newest local numbers. *141,770 people have tested positive – 3,985 more than a week ago (5,088 in West Seattle, up 142) *7,671 people have been hospitalized – 208 more than a week ago (233 from West Seattle, up 3)
KING COUNTY, WA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NBC Bay Area

Berkeley Begins to Require Patrons at Some Businesses to Show Vaccination Proof

If you're heading out in Berkeley, you're going to need a mask and your vaccination card. The city has implemented new rules requiring people 12 and older to provide proof that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter places like restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment venues, gyms, yoga studios, dance studios and any venue that has at least 1,000 people.
BERKELEY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

80% of Oregon’s new COVID cases are among unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oregon and clog the medical system, state health officials say the rate of coronavirus in unvaccinated people is currently five times higher than in those who are vaccinated. A report released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday shows that...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: Infant dies of COVID-19 complications in Oregon

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Health officials confirmed Wednesday that an infant under the age of 1 died in Douglas County this week from complications related to COVID-19. The infant was diagnosed with COVID-19-related symptoms on Aug. 20 and died Monday, The News-Review reported. Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team spokesperson Tamara Howell told the newspaper that the child also had other health complications.
OREGON STATE
kpug1170.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash.- The COVID-19 patient count at Bellingham’s hospital remains high with most not fully vaccinated. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center says they were caring for 37 people suffering from COVID as of Tuesday. Of those, five were fully vaccinated while 32 were not. PeaceHealth is hosting a vaccine clinic...
BELLINGHAM, WA
seattlemet.com

Vaccinated in King County? You're Still Way More Protected from Covid

If you're not in the business of obsessively following Public Health Twitter on the eve of a holiday weekend, you may have missed a very welcome development on Friday. That day, Public Health—Seattle and King County unveiled a critical and, until then, absent tool for assessing risk amid the Delta stage of the coronavirus pandemic. In doing so, it cleared up a ton of uncertainty about who is actually getting sick with the more contagious form of the virus.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy