CORONAVIRUS: King County might require some businesses to verify you’re vaccinated

Some businesses are voluntarily requiring customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Today, King County announced it’s working on possibly making it mandatory for “some non-essential indoor business activities and other venues.” The announcement does not specify which “business activities” are being considered for this, only elaborating, “The County is considering non-essential indoor and outdoor spaces where people gather in close proximity for a prolonged period of time.” We asked for more specifics, or at least examples; Public Health spokesperson Kate Cole replied, “Examples of non-essential businesses include music venues and bars.” Right now, the county says it’s shaping the potential policy by “engagement with community organizations, labor unions, businesses, and cities to gather feedback.” If and when an order is announced, unvaccinated people would have “at least five weeks to complete their vaccination series before the requirements of the proposed policy go into effect.” Even if you’re not in one of the groups with which the county says it’s conducting “engagement,” you’re invited to send your feedback to coronavirus@kingcounty.gov.