‘They tried to exploit me’: why I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel spurned $1m Netflix offer

By Anita Singh,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichaela Coel has accused Netflix of “exploitation” by offering $1 million (£725,000) for her television series, I May Destroy You, but not allowing her to own a percentage of the copyright. The writer and actress turned down the streaming site and took her drama to the BBC, after which it...

wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MOVIES
crossroadstoday.com

Michaela Coel: The cycle of grief helps people overcome trauma

Michaela Coel thinks the “cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around” before people can overcome their trauma. The 33-year-old actress and director was once drugged and sexually assaulted while on a night out, and has said she managed to process her traumatic experience by going through all the stages of grief and letting herself feel each emotion.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Michaela Coel’s 10 Favorite Books

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they would take to a desert island, and it has shared the results with Vulture. Below, Michaela Coel — actress, screenwriter, director, and author of the new book Misfits: A Personal Manifesto — shares her list. $20. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vogue Magazine

Michaela Coel on the Power of Being a Misfit

When Michaela Coel was in drama school, teachers told Coel and her classmates they should become ‘yes’ people if they hoped to make a living as storytellers, and that they should expect to be poor forever. Coel—most famous for writing, directing, and starring in HBO’s smash hit I May Destroy You, a fragmentary, terribly lucid gut punch of a series based on her own rape—initially loved the concept. “All of us united,” as she puts it. “Climbing towards storytelling at the risk of poverty, screaming ‘Yes!”
CELEBRITIES
Michaela Coel
Emma Barnett
NME

Michaela Coel says experiencing racism reminds her to keep fighting

Michaela Coel has said she’s “lucky” to still experience racism in places where she’s unknown, as a reminder to keep fighting it. The I May Destroy You creator said she does not wish to be “deluded” about such issues not happening anymore, and opened up about experiencing racism in different countries where she’s not famous.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'I May Destroy You,' 'Pose,' 'It's a Sin,' 'Hacks' Among Top Dorian TV Awards Winners

Bowen Yang and Mj Rodriguez also received individual honors, alongside series “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Pose” and “WandaVision.”. Hosted by radio personality and activist Karel, the show — blending award reveals, interview segments and entertainment — aired Sunday via Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut. “Pose” won best TV drama,...
TV & VIDEOS
#Bbc Radio 4#Black Mirror
bleedingcool.com

Michaela Coel on Doctor Who Buzz: "I Never Say Never to Anything"

By now, Doctor Who fans know what the deal is between now and the end of 2022. By the end of the year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall will wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, news of which has resulted in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. One name that has been getting a ton of buzz is award-winning I May Destroy You writer, director & star Michaela Coel– a name that Bleeding Cool has also considered and debated but to be clear? Those debates were whether or not the BBC could afford them, be flexible to their ever-increasing list of projects, and give them the creative freedom to bring the kind of "radical" change that the BBC promised from the next showrunner and Doctor. Now we're hearing from Coel, who took a very matter-of-fact approach in their response.
TV SERIES
Elle

How Michaela Coel Found Her Voice

I was born and raised in London. The Square Mile, sometimes considered Tower Hamlets, sometimes considered “City of London”; home to both the Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. Between its modern corporate skyscraper towers and medieval alleyways exists a social housing estate. Right there, in plain sight, yet...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CinemaBlend

Manifest Season 4: Why Matt Long's Zeke May Appear Less Than Other Characters On Netflix

With Season 4 of Manifest officially happening, more information is already being spilled about the upcoming final season of the missing plane drama on Netflix. While cast negotiations were ongoing when Netflix picked up the series, most of them have been fulfilled, with one star even getting a promotion. That said, because the series was originally cancelled, Matt Long had landed a lead in a NBC pilot. So what does this mean for Zeke Landon?
TV SERIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: a shocking documentary about abuse in the music industry

It probably won’t be a shock to anyone to learn that the rock industry in the 1970s and 80s wasn’t always a safe or healthy environment for women. But even so, there are some truly grim recollections in this documentary in which women share their stories of grooming, coercion and general mistreatment at the hands of men whose abusive behaviour was tolerated as simply a manifestation of the rock’n’roll lifestyle. How did the music industry allow this behaviour to become normalised? Phil Harrison.
MUSIC
Den of Geek

Endeavour: Will There Be a Series 9?

All prequels head towards a predetermined endpoint, the question is how long they spend getting there. In the case of ITV’s Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour, that endpoint won’t be the moment that the baton passes from Shaun Evans’ incarnation of the detective as a younger man to John Thaw’s first appearance as the character. “We don’t plan to take it up to 1987 – that’s a fairly safe bet!” Endeavour creator Russell Lewis told Den of Geek in 2019. Considering that it took six series for the drama to cover just half of the 1960s, that comes as no surprise.
TV SERIES

