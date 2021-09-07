CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Touchdown Auburn: Akron Edition - Part One

By AUNerd
collegeandmagnolia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I mentioned Saturday night in Snap Judgements, in a game like this it’s less about the results and more about the process. We knew Auburn was going to whoop Akron but how they went about it is what has me excited. The Tigers attacked the Zips defense all over the field and made everyone a weapon. It was a refreshing experience for Auburn fans who have become accustomed to seeing the Tigers stumble around for a couple of quarters before pulling away late by overpowering them on the ground. I’ll also admit, I am excited to begin dissecting and understanding this new scheme. There’s a lot to learn.

