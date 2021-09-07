Touchdown Auburn: Akron Edition - Part One

AUBURN, Alabama – Following is what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin had to say in his game-week press conference. Auburn plays Akron on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “I think the No. 1 is that we had a successful game, we won the game. But right now, our focus is how do we prepare ourselves to have a good week of practice. I don’t want to put any predictions on the game only because I have no idea what we’re capable of doing this week just as far as how our focus goes and how we come out in practice. It could be our best week of practice. I hope that’s the case. I hope our performance throughout the week of preparation shows up in the game and that we play good football and we don’t have a lot of mistakes that we can control. And we went out there and played pretty clean.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO