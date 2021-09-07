CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Wanna See the Kraken? It Requires a Vaxin’. Hawks, Sounders, Too

By Todd Lyons
97 Rock
97 Rock
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seattle Kraken announced today (September 7) that any spectator wishing to attend a game when the team plays in their inaugural season at Climate Pledge Arena will need to not only wear a face mask inside the arena but also show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus on a mobile app.

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Health
Seattle Times

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ Week 1 win at the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s hard to have expected much more out of the Seahawks in an opener that was as solid of an effort as any in the Pete Carroll era, especially considering playing on the road against a team that won 11 games last season and has similar aspirations this season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
Stampede Blue

3 reasons why the Seahawks are going to lose to the Colts courtesy of Field Gulls

With real football upon us once again, we’re back partnering with our fellow SB Nation sites to provide you with some hope (or delusion) ahead of every week’s contest. This week we talked with Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls to get his 3 reasons why he thinks the Colts are going to beat the Seahawks in this season opener. Here’s what he had to say about their fatal flaws.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Hawks#Vaxin#Climate Pledge Arena#The Seattle Seahawks#Covid#Sounders Fc
247Sports

Russell Wilson reacts to Seattle Seahawks' signing of Luke Willson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is anxious to start the regular season and is excited about the team's latest signing, a decision to bring back veteran tight end Luke Willson for another campaign. Willson, a fifth-round pick in 2013 by Seattle, spent five years with the franchise before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and later making his return.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: Darius Leonard and defense struggling vs Seahawks is a bad sign

All eyes were on Carson Wentz entering Sunday’s Week 1 action between the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks. Of course they were. After all, we could count on Indy’s defense and offensive line to at least put forth respectable efforts. Why not focus our attention on the wild card in the room?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Tyler Lockett took the Colts' two-high coverage apart with an amazing catch

There are times when you do everything right on defense — or, at least, you think you do — and you still get beaten. That happened to the Colts against the Seahawks’ newly exclusive offense in a 28-16 Seattle win on Sunday. With 1:26 left in the first quarter, the Colts sent a nickel blitz and thought they had Russell Wilson dead to rights. But Wilson eluded Indianapolis’ pressure and threw up a good pass to receiver Tyler Lockett, who made a truly amazing adjustment on the ball for a 23-yard touchdown.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

NFC West Lookaround: Updates on 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals

With the Los Angeles Rams kicking off their season tonight at 5:20 p.m. PDT on Sunday Night Football, it’s important to know the state of the division first. With the Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals all playing in the early-slotted games, LA fans will be curious to know how their divisional mates did, and whether there’s ground to make up. I’m not gonna dilly dally, so let’s get into how our frenemies did earlier this afternoon.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spokesman-Review

Following lead of Kraken, UW and Sounders, Seahawks will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative test

The message is clear to all local sports fans: If you want to attend a game this fall, vax up and mask up. The Seattle Seahawks joined the UW Huskies, Sounders FC and Kraken in announcing Tuesday morning that fans will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Social Reactions: Seahawks Win First Game Against Colts

The Seattle Seahawks take on the Colts in their first game of the 2021 season at Lucas Oil Stadium. This album will be updated throughout the game. Game Action photos are presented by Washington's Lottery.
NFL
numberfire.com

Tyler Lockett scorches Colts for 2 touchdowns in Seahawks Week 1 win

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett caught 4 of 5 targets for 100 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Lockett started the game hot and never looked back, hauling in a 23-yard touchdown near the end of the first quarter. He added a 69-yard score right before halftime before cooling off in the second half as the Seahawks looked to protect their lead. Lockett's five targets were good for a 23.8% target share, tied with D.K. Metcalf for the team lead, on a day when the Seahawks passing volume was low. An efficient assassin in the passing game, Lockett will look to build off his hot start in a Week 2 meeting with the Tennessee Titans team that was decimated by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks start season at No. 9 in Touchdown Wire's NFL power rankings

The 2021 regular season kicks off this week and so do the NFL power rankings. The Seattle Seahawks start the year at No. 9 in Touchdown Wire’s Week 1 edition. “A new offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron that we haven’t seen much from yet thanks to a vanilla preseason,” writes Nick Wojton. “We still can rely on Russell Wilson making the Seahawks a top team, regardless.”
NFL
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy