Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Home Ignites Due to Oily Rags

By Woody
97 Rock
97 Rock
 7 days ago
Dad always said, lay those rags out, then throw them away...or they'll catch on fire. I was always like, Yeah, right....they'll just magically burst into flames, huh? it turns out dad was right...kind of. Most of our oily rags were from working on vehicles, and generally speaking, motor oil and engine grease don't self-combust. Linseed oil, on the other hand, is a whole different deal. If you use linseed oil and just wad up the rag and throw it away, it heats up chemically as it evaporates, and yes, sets itself on fire! Wanna see it actually happen?

IN THIS ARTICLE
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

