Fret not, the Our Legacy Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook has arrived to fill the fashion-sized hole in your heart. The summer has passed, you've tucked your Our Legacy Workshop x Stüssy pieces away for the season, copped some Byredo collaborative pieces – but you're still left wanting more. Just in time to start writing your Christmas wishlist (for 2022, of course), Our Legacy has set a new standard of cool with the first look at its SS22 lineup.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO