CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

First Hilton Hotel Coming to Santorini in Greece

By DDG
milestomemories.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilton is set to open its first ever property in Santorini, Greece. The hotel is scheduled to welcome guests in Spring 2022. Hilton has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd to open Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton. The new 37-room hotel will have a private beach. It will be the latest Curio hotel in Greece, following the recent opening of The Royal Senses Resort & Spa Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton in June.

milestomemories.com

Comments / 0

Related
milestomemories.com

American Airlines Sweepstakes, Enter to Win Up to 100K Miles and $2,500

American Airlines has a new sweepstakes that could win you a grand price of 100,000 miles and $2,500 in cash. Check out the details below and see how you can enter. Enter to win 100,000 miles and $2,500. One grand prize winner will receive 100,000 miles and $2,500. Three first...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton to Open Spring 2022

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd to open Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton. Due to launch in Spring 2022, the new 37-room hotel will be Hilton’s first on the Greek island, complete with private beach. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior...
TRAVEL
loyaltylobby.com

More Fake Toiletries At Hilton Hotels In Turkey

The other week, a reader sent us a couple of photos of very creative looking bathroom amenities that they had come across at a Hilton hotel in Turkey (almost exact copies of Crabtree & Evelyn) Over the weekend, another reader sent us more photos of these Creative branded products that...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santorini#Hilton Hotel#Fitness#First Hilton Hotel Coming#Alexandros Ltd#Curio Collection#The Hilton Honors#Digital Key#Memories#Cardratings#Chase Sapphire Preferred#Ultimate Rewards#Chase Transfer#United Hyatt
hotelnewsresource.com

Ray Hotel, Curio Collection By Hilton Opens In Delray Beach, Florida

Yesterday, Hilton announces the opening of The Ray Hotel Delray Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton, a 141-room hotel, located in the Pineapple Grove Arts District, in the center of downtown Delray Beach. The first-ever hotel project by leading developer, Menin, features beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites with artistic accents, an expansive rooftop pool deck with a restaurant and bar, lush landscaping, a robust wellness program and state-of-the-art fitness center and immersive art installations throughout the public spaces. The hotel’s sustainable Tropical Modern architecture by González Architects, is punctuated with living walls, large-scale sculptures, and flexible private event space including the signature ‘floating glass cube’. Designed as a perfect retreat of upscale, playful yet comforting experiences, The Ray embodies tropical luxury in an urban beach town setting.
FLORIDA STATE
BoardingArea

The Main Issue With The New Hilton Breakfast Program? Hotels Aren’t Following The Rules!

The Main Issue With The New Hilton Breakfast? Hotels Aren’t Following The Rules!. A few months ago I shared why I thought the Hilton free breakfast change was a positive one. Benjy shared why he disagreed with my take, as he usually does. My reasoning was that I think having more choices is better. I would prefer to have $15 or $25 credit at the pool bar versus a free continental breakfast etc. I also said this would streamline things at hotels. It seems like every hotel was making up their own rules for the breakfast perk of late, especially Hilton’s premier Conrad and Waldorf properties. With this change we would all know what to expect at each hotel…or will we? The problem is Hilton properties are STILL making it up as they go along. They are not following the terms of the new program. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised since this is what the program has unfortunately allowed in the past.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Richardson Dallas Hotel Converts to Hilton Brand

The former Hyatt Regency Richardson - Dallas has transformed into the Hilton Richardson Dallas and will reopen in September. The hotel's guestrooms, meeting space and restaurant have all undergone renovations and the property will continue to be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. “We are extremely excited to have this hotel become...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Greece
ftnnews.com

Hilton Expands in Germany

Hilton has signed a franchise agreement to open Hilton Heidelberg, a 244-room upscale hotel in Heidelberg’s city centre. The property will undergo a major refurbishment before welcoming guests in Summer 2022. The hotel is owned by Invesco Real Estate, the global real estate investment manager which acquired the property in...
GERMANY
travelweekly.com

London hotel is Pan Pacific's first in Europe

The Pan Pacific London opened Sept. 1 as the first European property from Pan Pacific Hotel Group. The new hotel is in One Bishopsgate Plaza, a 43-story tower near Liverpool Street Station. Among the hotel's 237 guestrooms are 42 suites. The signature Pan Pacific Suite on the 19th floor offers views of the landmark Gherkin skyscraper.
YOGA
hospitalitynet.org

Conrad Hotels & Resorts Expands Americas Portfolio with Signing of Brand’s First Hotel in California, Conrad Los Angeles at The Grand LA

Conrad Hotels & Resorts, one of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) luxury hotel brands, today announced its debut in California with the signing of Conrad Los Angeles. The hotel is part of Related Companies' mixed-use development, The Grand LA, designed by Frank Gehry, located in downtown Los Angeles. "With Los Angeles experiencing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Santorini's most unmissable experiences

Santorini has long been hailed as one of the most picturesque holiday destinations in Europe, due to its spectacular panoramic views of the caldera (cauldron-like volcanic crater) and its aesthetically pleasing, uniformly whitewashed, cubic architecture, which has become synonymous with engagement and wedding photoshoots. The southernmost member of the Cyclades islands is certainly the star pupil.
WORLD
therealdeal.com

Hilton’s Conrad brand to operate hotel at Related’s DTLA megaproject

The 305-key hotel at The Grand, Related Companies’ mixed-use Downtown L.A. megaproject, will be operated by… drum roll, please… Hilton Worldwide’s Conrad brand. The 28-story hotel, which topped out in March, is set to welcome visitors starting next year, according to Urbanize. Featuring a spa, gym, pool deck, restaurants, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 16,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, it will be the first portion of the $1 billion project to open.
ECONOMY
100layercake.com

Honeymoon in Mexico, on Hilton and Honeyfund

Planning a wedding is stressful – trust us, we get it!. After months of venue visits, meetings with the caterer and addressing invitations, you need a vacation, which is why we’re so excited about the new Hilton and Honeyfund partnership that encourages couples to Take the Honey and Run! Skip the trip to the store and register for something you’ll actually use (we promise you won’t miss that chocolate fountain!)
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Tapestry Collection by Hilton Debuts in Brazil With Opening of Almenat Hotel

SÃO PAULO – September 2, 2021 – Hilton has welcomed the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in South America with the opening of Almenat Hotel in the greater São Paulo region, in Brazil. The latest addition to the company’s portfolio in the country enables Hilton to provide the best of both worlds to travelers who are looking for a unique experience, from an independent hotel, with the consistency, reassurance and recognized level of service expected from Hilton. As part of a global portfolio of more than 65 hotels, each Tapestry Collection by Hilton features upscale, original hotels offering one-of-a-kind style and vibrant personality, while encouraging guests to explore the local destination.
WORLD
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

2 New Luxury Hotels are Coming to Mexico’s Superyacht Destinations

Two major luxury resort names are coming to Mexico’s stunning Baja California Sur. Let’s take a peek, below. Aman Resort’s latest destination in Mexico, Amanvari, is located on the Eastern Cape of the Baja Peninsula at the edge of the Sea of Cortés. Framed by the majestic Sierra de la Laguna mountain range and hugged by golden sand dunes, Amanvari, which takes its name from the Sanskrit-derived words for “peace” and “water,” will be home to a resort, private residences, multiple dining venues, a spa, and its very own stretch of white sand beach.
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana Hotel Opens

Canopy by Hilton, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) lifestyle brand, today celebrates the brand’s first hotel in Spain with the opening of Canopy by Hilton Madrid Castellana. The property, owned by Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), is located in the financial district of the city, a few minutes away from some of Madrid’s most popular tourist attractions, including Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and the tree-lined Paseo de la Castellana, in addition to Gran Via and Plaza Cibeles. It is one of a trio of European openings under the Canopy by Hilton brand this year, following the summer opening of Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero, and the soon-to-open Canopy by Hilton London City.
NYSE
ftnnews.com

Red Carnation Hotels’ First Opening in Scotland

This is the story of a re-imagining; an exclusive address with an iconic, guest-welcoming heritage, which is set to transform the Edinburgh hotel scene. A realization of the Tollman family’s dream to showcase everything exquisite about Edinburgh, and Red Carnation Hotels’ first opening in Scotland. In celebration of the beautiful...
WORLD
finchannel.com

Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Marriott International collaborate on industry-wide waste measurement methodology

The FINANCIAL — Waste is a global crisis crippling our systems and contributing to negative environmental outcomes for our planet. While the hotel industry has made great strides to prevent and divert waste, and donate quality items, when possible, industry-wide waste reduction presents challenges without a standard measurement methodology in place. Today, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Greenview, a global sustainability consulting group, unveiled a first-of-its-kind methodology to help hotels solve this problem.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy