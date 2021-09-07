First Hilton Hotel Coming to Santorini in Greece

The Main Issue With The New Hilton Breakfast? Hotels Aren’t Following The Rules!. A few months ago I shared why I thought the Hilton free breakfast change was a positive one. Benjy shared why he disagreed with my take, as he usually does. My reasoning was that I think having more choices is better. I would prefer to have $15 or $25 credit at the pool bar versus a free continental breakfast etc. I also said this would streamline things at hotels. It seems like every hotel was making up their own rules for the breakfast perk of late, especially Hilton’s premier Conrad and Waldorf properties. With this change we would all know what to expect at each hotel…or will we? The problem is Hilton properties are STILL making it up as they go along. They are not following the terms of the new program. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised since this is what the program has unfortunately allowed in the past.

