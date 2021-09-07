First Hilton Hotel Coming to Santorini in Greece
Hilton is set to open its first ever property in Santorini, Greece. The hotel is scheduled to welcome guests in Spring 2022. Hilton has announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd to open Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton. The new 37-room hotel will have a private beach. It will be the latest Curio hotel in Greece, following the recent opening of The Royal Senses Resort & Spa Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton in June.milestomemories.com
