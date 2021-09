My father once told me about a dinner he shared with my mother at Windows on the World restaurants on the top floor of the North Tower in New York City’s World Trade Center. My parents were young and above the clouds, where he said it was easier to imagine taking on life’s challenges. The dinner must have been a splurge for him, a Brooklyn son of Italian immigrants, and my mother, a Bronx daughter of Irish immigrants. I grew up in and around New York City. Every time I looked up at the Twin Towers after hearing that story, I imagined my young parents plotting out their lives.

