Many coaches have said it in many sports. "Be patient. Let the game come to you." So Minot Magicians midfielder Kade Anderson exercised patience. Anderson was patient after he hit the crossbar on a breakaway in the middle of the second half of a scoreless soccer game. And he was patient, again, five minutes later on a nicely played through ball. That opportunity was snatched away by onrushing Bismarck goalkeeper Drew Henriksen just as Anderson was about to make a play on it.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO